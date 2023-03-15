Apple continues without firing, but will ‘tighten its belt’

A Apple remains one of the few technology companies that has chosen not to lay off workers, thus contradicting what has been done by other ‘giants’ in the area such as Microsoft, Amazon and Meta (Facebook and Instagram). Despite this, this does not mean that the ‘Apple Company’ is not willing to ‘tighten its belt’.

tell the Bloomberg that Apple will delay the attribution of monetary bonuses to some teams and also freeze hiring in more departments. In addition, Cupertino’s technology company should also reduce the travel budget of certain teams.

Another area where the company will be active is remote work, with Apple taking a closer look at how often workers travel to the office to carry out their duties.

Remember that Apple workers must continue to go to their offices at least three times a week, a policy that (for now) will be to continue.

