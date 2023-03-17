Assembly, meeting with a minister, ecology ... The day after 49.3, the "day after" for Elisabeth Borne

After a chaotic day linked to the use of 49.3 to have the pension reform adopted without a vote, the Prime Minister will try to resume the course of her ministerial mandate.

The day after. After a Thursday in turmoil for the Prime Minister, between 49.3 at the National Assembly under boos, thousands of people gathered at Place de la Concorde in Paris and a call for an eighth day of mobilization, Elisabeth Borne is trying to pick up the thread .

This Friday at 10:30 a.m., she will meet Sacha Houlié (Renaissance) and François-Noël Buffet (LR), the presidents of the law commission of the National Assembly and the Senate. The exchanges will roll over… the parliamentary intelligence delegation.

Floor on future motions of censure

Initially scheduled for 9:30 a.m., the long-time appointment has been postponed. What probably give him time to go to the Elysée for a debrief with the president. The head of government will have to face several motions of censure in the coming days, including that of the RN and Nupes.

If they have very little chance of passing, one of them – that of the centrists of the LIOT group which agitates the threat of its deposition – has what to give the government some sweats by risking agglomerating very largely . Suffice to say that Elisabeth Borne’s phone should heat up again to try to convince the LRs not to vote for her.

Talk green planning

At 3 p.m., the Prime Minister will then discuss ecological planning with the members of the government concerned such as Christophe Béchu, the Minister for Ecological Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, in charge of Energy Transition or even Secretary of State Berangère Abba.

France must “double” its “effort rate” to reduce its CO2 emissions if it wants to achieve its objectives in 2030, warned Emmanuel Macron at the end of January. The objective is therefore to speed up the greening of transport, agriculture and the thermal insulation of buildings. Finally, she will discuss one-on-one with Christophe Béchu at the end of this meeting.

Convince his side

If the program for the day has a little air of business as usualthe head of government will have to work to convince her camp that she is still in her place at Matignon.

The criticisms were strong this Thursday evening after the outbreak of 49.3. “She must leave”, thus assured a tenor of the majority while Élisabeth Borne had announced that she wanted to make social dialogue the pillar of her action at Matignon. What seriously diminish his credit in his own camp, most of the deputies wanted to submit the reform to the vote.