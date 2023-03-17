Assetto Corsa 2 is confirmed to premiere next year

In today’s sim racing scene, there is one name that has both received tons of attention and major esports events as well as having all the important licenses; Assetto Corsa. The car simulator from Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games has been bringing the excitement of racing events to the screens of gamers around the world since 2014. Many have been longing for a sequel to take the experience to the next level, and now we finally know more about when it will launch .

According to a quarterly report from Digital Bros (the company that owns 505 Games) is “The ‘second version’ of Assetto Corsa is planned for spring 2024”.

Right now there is no mention in the documents if Assetto Corsa 2 will have Competizione in the title at launch, but what is clear is that you should probably get a sim rig right away – because 2024 is coming.