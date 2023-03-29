Association promotes campaign to build hospital

What if every person in Ceará gave R$1 to a noble cause? With this motto, the Associação Beija Flor launched the campaign “your donation is worth a hospital”, which aims to build a health center. Anna Júlia Façanha, an orthodontist who is part of the organization, spoke to the program The People on the Radiofrom the radio O POVO CBNabout the initiative.

According to Façanha, the idea is to remember that people can help even with small amounts. The name of the campaign, which ends with “donate from one real”, reflects this thought.

The orthodontist points out that the work needs approximately R$ 5 million to be completed. Considering the entire population of the State, of almost 9 million people, it would take less than R$ 1 per person from Ceará to complete the hospital.

The health center will focus on the rehabilitation of patients with craniofacial deformities. The main target audience are people with cleft lip and palate. The Associação Beija Flor has been working since the 2000s to perform corrective surgeries for this condition.

Currently, procedures are carried out at the Children’s Hospital Albert Sabin (HIAS). For over 20 years, the so-called “smile operation” has performed operations on children and adolescents.

The issue does not end, however, with the surgery. Depending on the level of the fissure, it may be necessary to follow up with professionals, such as speech therapists. The hospital planned by the Association aims to provide multidisciplinary care for these cases.

In addition to cash donations, contributions such as: toys, clothes and food. Low-income patients assisted by the Association receive not only medical help, but also subsistence allowances.

