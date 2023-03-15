Astronauts who will travel to the Moon will have more elegant outfits

Cape Canaveral.- Astronauts walking on the lunar surface in a few years will have sleeker and more flexible suits than their predecessors, which will also come in different sizes.

His appearance is still secret. The company that designs the next generation of space suits, Axiom Space said Wednesday that they will be ready for training purposes by the middle of the year.

They will be targets like those on the Apollo mission more than half a century ago, the company said. In this way they reflect heat and maintain a cooler temperature for the moon walker.

They will be more flexible and better protect them from the moon’s harsh environment, and they will come in a wide range of sizes, according to the Houston-based company.

NASA awarded Axiom Space a $228.5 million contract to manufacture the suits for the first moon landing in more than 50 years. The dispatch of two astronauts to the lunar south pole will take place after the end of 2025.

At an event Wednesday in Houston, an Axiom employee displayed a dark spacesuit, squatting and bending at the waist to demonstrate his flexibility. The final version will be different, the company said, including the color.

“I didn’t want anyone to get confused,” said Axiom’s Russell Ralston.