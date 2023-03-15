Shadow and Bones | Remember what happened before watching season 2

The first season of the series premiered in April 2021 Shadow and Bones, created by Eric Heisserer and based on the books of the same name by author Leigh Bardugo. Now, new episodes are coming to Netflix.

Shadow and Bones is a fantasy series that takes place in a world that has magic as its setting. In the plot, we meet Alina Starkov, played by Jessie Mei Li, a teenager who has a rare power capable of changing the world.

The series takes place in the Grishaverse, which is already well known to fans of the book saga, and was introduced to a new audience by Netflix. With the new episodes ready to land, it’s time to recap what happened in the first season.

Shadow and Bones: What Happened in Season 1?

Shadow and Bones begins by introducing us to Alina, who serves in the First Ravkian Army alongside Malyen, her childhood friend, played by Archie Renaux. Together, they begin a journey to traverse the Fold of Shadows, a dark stretch of ocean filled with threats beyond dangerous.

Not understanding the potency of her powers, Alina ends up using all her magic to save Mal from the Shadow Fold and ends up being taken to the Ravkian Royal Court to train her skills as Grisha. The term is used to define people with magical powers.

When taken away, Alina’s life begins to get more complicated than it already was, starting to take even more risks. Then, she meets General Kirigan, Ben Barnes’ character, who can also be called the Shadow Conjurer. He shows a greater interest in who she is, and soon the protagonist ends up discovering that her plans and intentions are different.

General Kirigan is dangerous because he has the power to control the human body, being extremely manipulative and capable of anything to get what he wants. throughout the series Shadow and Bones, we get to know him better and what his true intentions are, since he is actually the creator of Fold of Shadows. His aim is to expand the dark band, not to exterminate everything in it.

Meanwhile, with Alina away from home, her friends, led by Mal, team up with a group of bounty hunters to save their friend as soon as possible. When that happens, we meet new characters such as Inej (Amita Suman) and Jesper (Kit Young).

Called the Ravens, the group belongs to an elite military order that protects the kingdom of Ravka and is led by Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter). In addition to Inej and Jesper, the group also includes Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan), Matthias Helvar (Calahan Skogman) and Wylan Van Eck (Jack Wolfe).

Thanks to the group’s commitment and the cleverness of Alina, who discovered Kirigan’s plans before the worst happened, they unite to combat his threats. At the end of the season, we see Alina confronting her newest enemy, who is practically indestructible, and we will see much more of that in the new episodes.

The series Shadow and Bones premieres its second season on March 16 on Netflix.