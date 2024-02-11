Why is Jeff Bezos selling more Amazon shares and settling in Miami?

MIAMI .- Jeff Bezos the founder and former CEO of Amazon carried out an important stock transaction by selling nearly 12 million shares of the technology giant, which generated a value of more than 2 billion dollars.

The information was revealed in a statement filed with US regulatory authorities and reported by the Associated Press agency.

Amazon stock value

According to the report submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Bezos completed the sale of 11,997,698 common shares during February 7 and 8 of this year. Amazon, a Seattle-based company, was created by Bezos about three decades ago in a modest garage.

The sale of shares, with a price of 168 and 171 dollars each, was divided into five blocks, with amounts that ranged between one million and more than 3.2 million dollars each. The joint value of these shares of Amazon amounted to more than 2,040 million dollars, according to the prices quoted in the market.

Furthermore, in another report presented to the SECit is indicated that around February 7, Bezos proposed the sale of 50 million additional Amazon shares, with an estimated value of $8.4 billion.

In a previous financial statement, shared by Yahoo Financeplans are seen for the sale of 50 million shares, a process that will conclude on January 31, 2025.

c7c14359-36fa-40c3-b3ca-5bf7f3fa0b96.pdf

On February 1 of this year, Amazon released its latest financial results, far exceeding projections. The technology giant recorded sales of $170 billion and a net profit of $10.6 billion.

As a result, Amazon shares rose more than 13% on the New York Stock Exchange the following day.

According to estimates According to Forbes, Bezos’s fortune amounts to $195.5 billion, placing him as the third wealthiest man in the world, behind Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, and Elon Musk, leader of Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX.

Moving to Miami

Bezos, who resigned as CEO of Amazon in 2021 to focus on other projects such as Blue Origin, his space exploration company, and also philanthropic activities, issued the statement on these transactions from Seattle.

Likewise, there is various information, according to AP, that the businessman has moved his residence to Miami. A report from FOX News from August 2023 suggests that Jeff Bezos would have bought a mansion in Miami, in Indian Creek Village.

A few months ago it was learned that Jeff Bezos put the house in whose garage Amazon was born, near Seattle, up for sale for about two million dollars.

Embed – Jeff Bezos on Instagram: “Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage. That’s my dad behind the camera in this video, touring Amazon’s first “office.” My parents have always been my biggest supporters. They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 — GO Panthers!) I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami. Also, Blue Origin’s operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral. For all that, I’m planning to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest. I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart.”

In his Instagram post on November 2, 2023, where he shared a video of his first office in the garage of a house, he wrote: “My parents have always been my biggest supporters. They recently moved to Miami, the place where we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High, class of ’82 – GO Panthers!).”

He added: “I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami. Additionally, Blue Origin’s operations are increasingly moving to Cape Canaveral. Because of all that, I plan to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest.” . He added: “I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami. Additionally, Blue Origin’s operations are increasingly moving to Cape Canaveral. Because of all that, I plan to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest.” .

Source: With information from AP / AFP / Yahoo Finance / FOX News / NBC 6