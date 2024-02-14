Australian Parliament asks the US and the United Kingdom to free Julian Assange

CANBERRA.- The Parliament of Australia passed a resolution to ask the governments of USA y United Kingdom the release of the programmer and founder of Wilikeals, Julian Assange, so that you can return to your country of origin.

The Australian Prime Minister himself, Anthony Albanese, joined the messages of support for Assange, who has been imprisoned in London since April 2019 waiting for the extradition request from the United States to be resolved, where he is accused of espionage and He could face up to 175 years in prison if convicted of publishing classified official documents.

The vote represents a step forward by the Australian Government and allows Albanese to go beyond the statements made so far. The motion has been presented by the independent MP Andrew Wilkie and has obtained the support of the Labor Party, according to information from the Australian newspaper ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’.

The risk of going to the US

Assange.jpg An image of Julian Assange is seen projected on Leake Street, central London, Sunday, April 10, 2022, to mark three years since his detention in Belmarsh prison, as the United States continues its legal process to seek his extradition. Victoria Jones/PA via AP

Thus, the vote was resolved with 86 votes in favor and 42 against, which is why they requested that the “persecution” against Assange be put to an end and that he be allowed to return to his family in Australia after spending years in prison.

Next Tuesday, Julian Assange will present a last appeal before the Supreme Court British to try to prevent his extradition to the United States, which has filed 17 charges against him for violating the Espionage Act of the North American country, in addition to another charge of computer hacking.

His lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, warned that Assange could commit suicide if he were finally extradited and has expressed hope for a positive result for the prisoner next week in court, although the US authorities continue to accuse him of having endangered the country’s national security. .

Assange has been imprisoned in the United Kingdom since 2019, when he was arrested after almost seven years held in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The founder of Wikileaks initially took refuge in the Embassy to avoid his possible extradition to Sweden, where he was also being investigated, and fearing that it was a first step towards the United States.

Source: With information from Europa Press