Two elderly people from Hialeah in court for collecting insurance money after reporting a false accident

An elderly couple identified as Pedro Orlando López (76 years old) and Tobías Herrada (75) appeared in court, accused of making fraudulent claims to the insurance company GEICO Insurance.

The alleged accident dates back to May 22, 2022, the date on which Tobías Herrada was involved in a crash without major damage at 49th Street and 17th Avenue in West Hialeahas revealed America Camel.

At the time of the accident, her husband was accompanying her in the vehicle.

A month later, on June 20, both made separate claims to GEICOclaiming to have suffered injuries in the accident.

The company paid $10,000 each for alleged medical treatments.

The aforementioned source did not reveal the specific charges against the marriage of elderly people of Hispanic origin, but whose country of origin has not been revealed.

In recent years, a growing number of Cubans have been involved in similar events.

In November of last year A Cuban resident also in the city of Hialeah was arrested and accused of staging a car accident to defraud his insurance company.

The 35-year-old Cuban claimed to have been rear-ended at a red light at East First Avenue and 21st Street. Investigators from the Florida Insurance Fraud Office reported that the subject charged Kemper Insurance a total of $7,230 in fake treatments.

In that case, the individual faced two felony counts of insurance fraud and one count of third-degree grand larceny.

A month before, in October 2023, others Four Cubans were also arrested for orchestrating a fake accident traffic in the city of Hialeah itself.

Those arrested in that case, aged between 21 and 35, were also discovered in their intention to fake a car crash in order to collect the insurance.

A few months earlier, in June, Miami-Dade police arrested another Cuban, 29, accused of making fraudulent claims over $52,000 to car insurance companies. In that case, the woman was part of a gang that was dedicated to planning vehicle accidents.