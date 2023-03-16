Authority for Reconstruction with Changes “did not have as a priority” disaster prevention works

The impact of the mudslides in Peru: loss of life, material damage and long-term consequences. (Andean)

Amid the damage caused by the Cyclone Yakustill located off the Peruvian coast, various questions turned to the Authority for Reconstruction with Changes (ARCC).

It may interest you: The Comptroller’s Office found more than 840 officials with criminal and civil responsibilities in the Authority for Reconstruction with Changes

The program began in April 2017, during the ex-management of Peter Paul Kuczynski (PPK), and its purpose was to restore all the physical infrastructure damaged and destroyed by the El Niño Costero Phenomenon.

At that time, at least thirteen regions of the country were affected by this natural phenomenon: Áncash, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Cajamarca, Huancavelica, Ica, Junín, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Lima, Loreto, Piura and Tumbes.

It may interest you: Cyclone Yaku: bringing forward the week of representation is a populist response from Congress

Now, Amalia Moreno, former executive director of the ARCC, commented that “prevention was not a priority” during the work of this program. As he explained, this was included in a second phase of the strategy.

In this context, he also specified that he had estimated a three year termplus an additional one, to conclude with the work in the different provinces.

It may interest you: Dina Boluarte: “Cyclone Yaku has arrived and has found a state without supplies”

“it was not the priorityor it is not that it was not, I think that something that is expressed in the plan was taken with caution. It is said that in a second stage studies have to be done to find out what is being done. With great responsibility, in the plan they said ‘if we don’t have a single study, how are we going to put, in this list, the works that have to be done to prevent?’”, he said in dialogue with RPP.

At another time, he added that eleven thousand interventions were planned, through the functions of the ARCC, as a “financing entity” to institutions destined to execute the works.

“In the case of prevention we were one step behind of the reconstruction works. (The ARCC) It is created as a financing entity. It was going to be like a mini MEF (Ministry of Economy and Finance) to transfer budget to the three levels of governments. I was not going to execute directly, ”he maintained.

Punta Negra suffered the flooding of houses due to the fall of a huaico | Latin TV

The Authority for Reconstruction with Changes has at least nine stages for its culmination. From the year of its creation to 2023, according to the expected term, the program is two years behind schedule.

In this context, after six years of waiting, The first phase of the Comprehensive Plan for Reconstruction with Changes has not yet been completed (PIRCC).

“(The ARCC) Issues, within the framework of its powers, directives of a binding nature for the Executing Entities of the three levels of Government involved in The Plan, in order to ensure timely compliance with the objectives of the Law”, is detailed in the text.

Rosmary Cornejocurrent president of the ARCC, stated that a restructuring process has begun. He assured that since January 11, the date he took office, he found that “very little or almost nothing had been done.”

“What we are doing right now, because they are plays that work under the government-to-government modalitywe are currently coordinating with the technical team of the british embassy (…) and with the mayors who are in the area. We are speeding up administrative and bureaucratic processes,” he told the aforementioned media.