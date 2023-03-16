“Let’s Dance” star cries for his dog: “Adios, my love”

They were best friends for 15 years. Jorge gonzalez (55) and his dog Willie.

The two-legged friend conquered the entertainment world on high heels (“Let’s Dance”, “Germany’s Next Top Model”). His four-legged friend made sure that the exiled Cuban didn’t lose his grip on the ground.

Now fate has ended the common path. At 7:42 a.m. Wednesday morning, Willie passed away peacefully after a two-day dying phase.

González on Instagram: “Adios, my love”.

For the “Let’s Dance” star, Willie was more than just a pet Photo: jorgechicaswalk/Instagram

On Insta, Jorge confirms the loss of his beloved four-legged friend (breed: Ratero) Photo: jorgechicaswalk/Instagram

“Let’s Dance” juror Jorge to BILD: “Williecito and I had a wonderful 15 years together in which we experienced a lot. I never wanted a dog, but Willie found us then. I now carry the beautiful memories in my heart. He has reached a proud old age and fortunately was allowed to fall asleep peacefully. I am grateful for that. Rest in peace my little one.”

The relationship between dog and owner was particularly intense because Jorge’s dog (breed: “Ratero Mallorquin”) was found in the garbage can on Mallorca – and he saved his life with a new home.

According to BILD information, Willie should be cremated and buried.