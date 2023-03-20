Avoiding and fighting allergies: Why hotels can currently charge 80 euros more for the night thanks to Rheinpuls

Rheinpuls Health Care

Monheim

Sven Klee is the founder and managing director of Rheinpuls Health Care GmbH. Together with his team, the expert in health and hygiene concepts has developed the “Luxcaire” and “You’re Protected” coating technologies, among other things, with which interior air and surfaces clean and disinfect themselves. Find out below how, thanks to Rheinpuls, hotels can now charge up to 80 euros more per night and what role the company’s products play in this.

A stuffy nose, an unpleasant tingling sensation, a stuffy throat when you wake up – many people in this country struggle with the effects of their allergies. Not only the flowers and pollen in spring, but also house dust mites are becoming a major problem for allergy sufferers. The hoteliers are also aware of this: Bad ratings in the hotel portals due to allergy symptoms are increasingly becoming a serious factor. Many hotels have therefore responded to the challenges of recent years and installed devices such as air purifiers and hand disinfectant dispensers. “For allergy sufferers, however, this is of no real help,” explains Sven Klee. “House dust and pollen cannot be reliably removed with manual disinfection. In addition, dust particles and germs can accumulate in the filters of the air cleaning devices, which in the worst case are released back into the air.” With his Rheinpuls Health Care GmbH, the hygiene expert Sven Klee has set himself the goal of offering hotels a sustainable solution for surface disinfection and cleaning of the room air. In the following article, he reveals why hoteliers can easily charge 80 euros more per night with the technical solutions from Rheinpuls Health Care GmbH and also save running costs.

Allergies are becoming more and more common

The prevalence of allergies in the population has increased in recent years. Around 20 percent of Germans are allergic to flowers and pollen and are therefore affected by symptoms such as exhaustion, tiredness and throat and nose problems, especially in the warmer half of the year. The unavoidable house dust is also becoming more and more of a problem for many people: almost 10 percent are highly allergic to the house dust mites living in them and cannot spend a peaceful night without special precautions. Many hoteliers go to great lengths when it comes to hygiene in order to be able to offer allergy sufferers a restful sleep. Unfortunately, however, some measures such as surface disinfection not only pollute the environment, they also cannot guarantee real security against allergic reactions – on the contrary, several studies have shown that many air cleaning devices are often completely ineffective.

Even the often recommended regular airing is no help here, after all, this only allows more pollen and allergens to get into the interior. “We have therefore recognized the hotels’ need for practicable solutions and have developed several processes with which the quality of the indoor air can be significantly improved,” reports Sven Klee. Together with his employees at Rheinpuls Health Care GmbH, the health expert has launched special surface treatments that hotels can use to offer their guests a stay free of viruses, bacteria and allergens – without the need for time-consuming manual disinfection.

Eliminate viruses, bacteria and pollen without leaving any residue

The “Luxcaire” system is one of the innovative solutions developed by the developers working with Sven Klee. Transparent coatings are applied to the glass surfaces, windows and walls, which filter pollutants and allergens from the air through integrated catalysis. In interaction with solar radiation or the light of a lamp, harmful particles are attracted and eliminated without residue via a physical reaction. “In test runs, allergy sufferers were able to sleep so well in a room treated with “Luxcaire” that they said they would easily pay 80 euros more per night for it,” says Sven Klee. His 14-strong team has been working from Troisdorf near Cologne/Bonn for several years to help employers and hotels to have healthier employees and satisfied guests with self-disinfecting surfaces. The developers are particularly proud of their photocatalysis technology: Once applied to the glass surfaces and walls, it reliably cleans the ambient air of pollutants and pathogens, eliminates unpleasant odors and ensures a drastic reduction in all allergens – without any annoying operating noises or running costs.

Successfully prevent allergies with Rheinpuls Health Care

It all started in 2017, when an infectious disease had to close one of the healthcare company’s locations for several days. “At the time, we came to the conclusion that surfaces and room air must finally remain reliably and, above all, permanently free of pollutants – otherwise the company would have to deal with illnesses and complaints from its customers and employees time and again,” reports Sven Klee. Today, in addition to the “Luxcaire” technology, his company also sells the self-disinfecting “You’re Protected” surface coatings. Foils, paints and sprays coated with silver ions are applied to particularly endangered areas such as door handles and handles, where they kill 99.99 percent of pathogenic viruses, germs and bacteria – without regular manual surface disinfection and with an effect of at least three years. “In this way, hotels can further reduce the risk of the dreaded smear infection and, in addition to the labor of staff otherwise assigned to disinfection, also save between 50 and 75 percent of the costs for classic disinfectants,” says the expert.

This not only increases the health and well-being of employees and hotel guests in the long term. “By using our surface treatment, hotels – in combination with the use of perfume-free detergents and cotton bed linen washed at high temperatures – can finally offer rooms for people with allergies and ultimately increase their income.” The developments of the last few years should have made it clear once again that the topic of sustainable health care is becoming increasingly important. Sven Klee therefore wants to continue on the growth path with his company and thus support as many hotels as possible in ensuring the satisfaction of their guests through clean breathing air and self-cleaning surfaces.

Are you a hotelier and want to strengthen your brand with the use of innovative and sustainable technology and ensure satisfied guests and employees? Then register now Sven Klee from Rheinpuls Health Care and arrange a free initial consultation!

Press contact:

Ruben Schaefer

Email: [email protected]

Original content from: Rheinpuls Health Care, transmitted by news aktuell