Axel Kicillof: “I did not come to do partisan politics or to sow discord or Chicanas, the facts are there”

The Governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicilloftoday asked the population that when it comes to choosing at the polls, they know how to differentiate the political spaces that “build houses and invest in health and education” from those that favor “banks, timba and capital flight” .

“I did not come to do partisan politics or to sow discord or Chicanas. The facts are there. The need for housing, Alberti had it for a long time. With the previous government, there was a President, a governor of the province who did not bring them a single house “, affirmed the Governor when leading this morning the delivery of 58 houses in the Alberti district.

There, the provincial president claimed the role of politics in the defense of rights and pointed out that the State “is not a caste” and highlighted the works carried out by his management and contrasted it with the results of his predecessor in office, Mary Eugenia Vidal.

“I do not have to campaign, it is enough to show the facts and summon the memory,” he said.

Kicillof signed the agreement for the creation of the second environmental park in that municipality together with the ministers of Territorial Development and Habitat of the Nation, Santiago Maggiotti; of Habitat and Urban Development of Buenos Aires, Augustine Simoneof Environment, Daniel Villar and the mayor of Alberti, german lake.

In turn, he asked the people of Buenos Aires “to disconnect from the networks and turn off the television and go see what happened in schools, in hospitals, on the roads” because “these needs of the vast majority must be resolved by society as a whole through the state.”

“Politicians are not all the same, nor is the State a caste. There are politicians who build houses and politicians who don’t, who give it to the banks, to the timba and to capital flight. There are politicians who invest in health, in education”, pointed out the Buenos Aires president against the liberal discourses.

In addition, he highlighted the population growth in the province of Buenos Aires and in particular in the municipality of Alberti revealed by the last population census and, after affirming that this growth implies a demand for more homes, hospitals, schools and streets, he questioned whether “There are those who say that the State is a disaster that is useless and everything should be solved by the invisible hand of the market” .

In this sense, he remarked that “the majority need a response to this need through the organized community and the State. It is the State that comes and builds houses, hospitals, that comes and builds schools, that comes and gives vaccines, the one who comes to generate equity”.

“One looks at the statistics and realizes that there are three and a half million people from Buenos Aires who go to work in the City of Buenos Aires and many criticize that they are going to attend their hospitals, but that place is not a municipality, it is the capital of all of the Argentines and the 33 public hospitals that they have are built with ours, and they have not been built in the last fifteen years,” he said.

Also, by noting the population growth of the suburbs, where many “went to look for opportunities, work, health that perhaps they could not get in the place where they lived,” he graphed to account for the demands in his district and assured that since his administration “Equality of opportunity is being generated in every town in the interior.”

In this context, the governor appealed to Argentine history and the fight between unitarios and federales to once again question the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice that favored the City of Buenos Aires in the dispute with the Nation over co-participating funds.

“Wars were fought over the issue of resources and two sides were generated: unitary and federal. We thought it was ancient history that a central place seized resources to the detriment of the interior, however, a ruling was issued by the Supreme Court of Justice that removed us resources to give it to the richest city,” he launched.

“From here, from the inside I tell you that this governor is not going to deliver resources that are ours. It is a historic crossroads. It is important that those who lead the country, Alberto (Fernández) and Cristina (Fernández de Kirchner) and in the province do not let’s forget about the interior of the province,” he stressed.