Lollapalooza day 1: the first images of the mega-festival that has already taken over Buenos Aires

Based at the San Isidro Hippodrome, on March 17, 18 and 19 attendees will be able to enjoy shows by more than a hundred bands on five different stages: Flow, Samsung, Alternative, Perry’s and Kidzapalooza (Photos: Gustavo Gavotti )

Plastilina opened one of the stages to make the first attendees dance

Despite the heat, everything is ready for this edition of Lollapalooza to be a party

With a lot of attitude, Nani raised the temperature

A constant of each edition: the looks that set the trend

Sneakers, boots, leather and all kinds of prints to achieve the most original outfit

An ideal space to take photos and take home a memory of an unforgettable day

There is also an official Lollapalooza playlist on Spotify. In 520 songs, you will be able to meet artists such as You Point It To Me, Sofi Tukker, John Summit, Alison Wonderland, Armin Van Buuren, Claptone, Nora En Pure and Modest House; in addition to the famous headliners (Photos: Gustavo Gavotti)

The An Espil band on the first day of Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires

Vibrant tones, patterned jeans and sneakers, the fans’ favorites for the afternoon of the mega-festival

Lautaro Catalán, the young ragpicker from Trelew, better known as “Panther”, showed up this afternoon, when the heat was close to 39°C

Glitter and sneakers for a total silver look in broad daylight

Among the healthy spaces, there are also areas for relaxing massages (Franco Fafasuli)

The Infobae stand at the San Isidro Hippodrome will be there for the three days of the megafestival (Franco Fafasuli)

Eyeliners and glosses that highlight the look prevail in the evening make up (Franco Fafasuli)

Brightness and textures also play during the day, with tones in the eyes that are reminiscent of the 80s (Franco Fafasuli)

The megafestival offers different experiences, from spaces for children, veggie food to outdoor sports (Franco Fafasuli)

The Change, an independent artist from the Dominican Republic, stepped on stage early in the afternoon (Franco Fafasuli)

Inflatables at the Infobae stand at the Palermo Hippodrome

Despite the intense heat, fans dressed up in vibrant colors and accessories from fans to transparent gloves (Lollapalooza press)

Dark, pop, disco, trap, rock, all styles show up and say they are present at the Lollapalooza mega-festival (photo: Lollapalooza press)

The public began to arrive at noon to enjoy their favorite artists on the different stages (photo: Lollapalooza press)

At 11:30 a.m. the wait ended and the new edition of Lollapalooza Argentina began (photo: Lollapalooza press)

The looks were the order of the day on this first day (Gustavo Gavotti)

Keep reading:

Lollapalooza Argentina: everything you need to know to enjoy it to the fullest

Drake, Rosalía and the best shows on Friday at Lollapalooza Argentina 2023

Jane’s Addiction and music as a fountain of youth: “We like being older men”