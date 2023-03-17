Lollapalooza day 1: the first images of the mega-festival that has already taken over Buenos Aires

Based at the San Isidro Hippodrome, on March 17, 18 and 19 attendees will be able to enjoy shows by more than a hundred bands on five different stages: Flow, Samsung, Alternative, Perry’s and Kidzapalooza (Photos: Gustavo Gavotti )
Lollapalooza - Nani - looks - Plasticine
Plastilina opened one of the stages to make the first attendees dance
Lollapalooza - Nani - looks - Plasticine
Despite the heat, everything is ready for this edition of Lollapalooza to be a party
Lollapalooza - Nani - looks - Plasticine
With a lot of attitude, Nani raised the temperature
Lollapalooza - Nani - looks - Plasticine
A constant of each edition: the looks that set the trend
Lollapalooza - Nani - looks - Plasticine
Sneakers, boots, leather and all kinds of prints to achieve the most original outfit
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day 1 - Friday - An espil - panther - looks
An ideal space to take photos and take home a memory of an unforgettable day
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day 1 - Friday - An espil - panther - looks
There is also an official Lollapalooza playlist on Spotify. In 520 songs, you will be able to meet artists such as You Point It To Me, Sofi Tukker, John Summit, Alison Wonderland, Armin Van Buuren, Claptone, Nora En Pure and Modest House; in addition to the famous headliners (Photos: Gustavo Gavotti)
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day 1 - Friday - An espil - panther - looks
The An Espil band on the first day of Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day 1 - Friday - An espil - panther - looks
Vibrant tones, patterned jeans and sneakers, the fans’ favorites for the afternoon of the mega-festival
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day 1 - Friday - An espil - panther - looks
Lautaro Catalán, the young ragpicker from Trelew, better known as “Panther”, showed up this afternoon, when the heat was close to 39°C
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day 1 - Friday - An espil - panther - looks
Glitter and sneakers for a total silver look in broad daylight
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day 1 - Friday
Among the healthy spaces, there are also areas for relaxing massages (Franco Fafasuli)
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day 1 - Friday - Stand Infobae
The Infobae stand at the San Isidro Hippodrome will be there for the three days of the megafestival (Franco Fafasuli)
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day 1 - Friday
Eyeliners and glosses that highlight the look prevail in the evening make up (Franco Fafasuli)
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day 1 - Friday
Brightness and textures also play during the day, with tones in the eyes that are reminiscent of the 80s (Franco Fafasuli)
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day 1 - Friday
The megafestival offers different experiences, from spaces for children, veggie food to outdoor sports (Franco Fafasuli)
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day 1 - Friday - The Change
The Change, an independent artist from the Dominican Republic, stepped on stage early in the afternoon (Franco Fafasuli)
booth infobae lollapalooza
Inflatables at the Infobae stand at the Palermo Hippodrome
Lollapalooza press photo - day 1 colorpili
Despite the intense heat, fans dressed up in vibrant colors and accessories from fans to transparent gloves (Lollapalooza press)
Lollapalooza press day 1 - soulisfilms
Dark, pop, disco, trap, rock, all styles show up and say they are present at the Lollapalooza mega-festival (photo: Lollapalooza press)
Lollapalooza press day 1 -
The public began to arrive at noon to enjoy their favorite artists on the different stages (photo: Lollapalooza press)
Lollapalooza press photo - day 1 colorpili
At 11:30 a.m. the wait ended and the new edition of Lollapalooza Argentina began (photo: Lollapalooza press)
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day 1 - Friday - Outfits
The looks were the order of the day on this first day (Gustavo Gavotti)

