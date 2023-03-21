B470 near Weilersbach: Serious car accident – rescue helicopter in use – three injured

At the early Tuesday afternoon (March 21, 2023) got on the B470 near Weilersbach a serious traffic accident occurred, reports the agency News5.

A VW bus coming from Forchheim have at Turn left overlooked an oncoming Alfa Romeo, which is said to have crashed head-on into the bus. The VW was then thrown onto a waiting BMW.

Serious traffic accident on the B470 near Weilersbach: Three injured according to the first information

According to initial information, the 34-year-old driver of the Alfa Romeo slightly, her 69-year-old passenger seriously injured been. He’s with the helicopter have to be taken to a hospital. The 35-year-old who caused the accident in the VW bus also have minor injuries carried away. The BMW driver may be unharmed stayed, they say.





This is an initial notification. You can read more details here as soon as more information is available.