Bad weather: France swept away by storm Mathis

A new storm is blowing over the English Channel and Pas-de-Calais, which were placed on orange alert on Friday March 31. The winds go up to more than 140km/h.

On the morning of Friday, March 31, storm Mathis swept across the coast of Brittany. In Finistère, the gusts exceeded 140 km / h in places. A powerful wind which also blew over the Cotentin. This noon, the Mathis storm is now affecting the Côte d’Opale. In La Manche, walkers have to face the elements.



The English Channel and Pas-de-Calais on orange vigilance

“We are trying to protect ourselves as much as possible but we are a little disappointed because we wanted to come and see the course on the entire Opal Coast. Well, we’re still going to try to go now that we’re out of the car”says a woman. “Big storm, it’s hard to stand up but it was worth it“, continued another. This afternoon, Manche and Pas-de-Calais are the last two departments always on alert orange to strong winds. The alert should last until late afternoon.