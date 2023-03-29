Bank of America powerful. Molti Italiani ignore their secret: an incredible surprise

Oggi si sente parlare molto della Banca d’America come fra le quattro più potenti del Mondo. Tuttavia will be a real surprise for noi Italiani scoprire il suo secreto. A very diverse bank from other to cui l’Italia must very.

Many times I think that the Banca d’America is the Central Bank of America, a little like in Italy c’è la Bank of Italy. Mostly the American Central Bank is the Federal Reserve or FED, which was founded in 1913. Not most of the ancient banking of America, the primate goes to the Bank of North America, from 1782. The most powerful Banca d’America has a Tutta sua e straordinarily interesting story for noi Italiani.

Tutto was born in San Francisco, California

We troviamo in the city of San Francisco in 1902. Director of a Cassa di risparmio was Amedeo Peter Giannini, figlio di immigranti italianipartito da zero. Lo scopo della bank was to lend money to the person già ben avviate. Arrivavano però anche multi emigranti, per enviare denaro en patria alle famiglie. The rate of transfers was not that, from 5 – 6%.

Fu così che Giannini decided to fund in 1904, at 34 years, a bank the emblematic name of Bank of Italy. A bank intended particularly for the help of Italian immigrants in America. I am proposing that it will be reduced to your bank at 2%.

The wealth sulla fiducia dei nullatenenti

The mentality of Giannini It was diverse from the quella comune del profitto. It was not legato al denaro, both che riteneva che non si possiede la ricchezza, ma è la ricchezza che possiede noi. The Bank in the meantime grows and sells the bank that does not rifiuta di fare credit to nessuno, it is enough that sia onesto negli intenti. At that time, I was only paying for 200 dollars for two hundred dollars. A way to allontanare i piccoli e malsicuri investitori, per assicurarsi solo quelli che potessero restituire i soldi con gli interessi.

Giannini sold money for 25 euros and without a guarantee, a simple firm. The trust that Giannini gave to the people was promptly repaid, so much so that he applied for 4 years, and deposited from the bank more than a million dollars.

The terrible earthquake of San Francisco of 1906

Ma la vita rises surprise and ci fu a very violent earthquake that distrusse San Francisco. Even the bank did not save, ma Giannini la riaprì nella casa mezza distrutta del fratello. I soldi e l’oro li portò lì nascondendoli sotto un cumulo di verdure, transportandolo con un cartetto. Handcuff a sign outside the apartment: Prestiti come e più di prima. It was a general assault. Inoltre lui stesso girava nelle zone più sinistrate con un banchetto to encircle the qualified person and distribute them without warranty. A single signature is enough if it is a joint letter, also a single x per signature.

Bank of America powerful. Molti Italiani ignoreno eats if chiamasse prima

Tutti ammiravano Giannini e tutti volevano depositare i propri soldi presso la sua banca. Also large and medi investitori gli diedero fiducia per la sua positività e la capacità di guardare oltre. It is from 1909 that he started ad aprire the first affiliate. in what time a young comic talent non trovava finanziatori per la sua idea di film, diversa dalle altre. Giannini scommise his di lui and gli diede 50,000 dollars. It’s the thing that was born “Il Monello” by Charlie Chaplin.

Per sé stesso Giannini does not have più di 500,000 dollars, liquidi and immobili compresi. In 1928, his use of it amounted to 1.5 million dollars. Faithful to his way of thinking of him, 1 million quests have been assigned to the University of San Francisco for research in the agricultural field.

I change my name

Bank of America powerful. Molti Italiani ignore their first name. In 1930, the Bank of Italy changed its name, in Bank of America, or meglio in “Banca d’America Associazione Nazionale Fiducia e Risparmio”. It was at that time that if fecero i conti e ci si accorse che dei prestiti fatti senza garanzia, il 96% di essi era debitamente restituito.

Giannini also financed the Golden Gate projectthe famous bridge of San Francisco, for 6 million dollars and no interest. This perché serviva a portare più ricchezza a tutta la gente della città.

Dopo la Segunda Guerra Mondiale si impegnò a finanziare tutte le spedizioni di aiuto verso l’Italia previste dal piano Marshall. The Bank of America was diventata the biggest più of the World.