‘Barbie’ winked at her famous song, but will not be on the tape for this reason

The long-awaited film inspired by the world of Barbie is about to hit theaters of cinema this summer and with the release of their first official images they have caused a stir on the internet, making all their fans unable to wait for their premiere.

The project showed this Tuesday, the official posters with each of the stars that will be part of the story, including Dua Lipa, who will play the famous Mermaid Barbie; a couple of hours later the official trailer was also released.

In this advance we could see Barbie better (margot robbie) and Ken (ryan gosling) living with other characters from ‘barbieland‘ and they also let us know a little about their dynamics, giving us a nod to the iconic song ‘Barbie Girl’inspired by the doll.

“She is everything. He is just Ken”is one of the phrases that remained from the preview that caused a furor among the public, who, due to emotion, let go of a subtle reference to the famous song ‘Barbie Girl’ from the Aqua group.

Although the famous song is totally inspired by the multifaceted doll and has been a hit since the 90s, it was left out of the tape, but we can recognize its mark when we hear the protagonists settle with the unmistakable: “Hello, Barbie!” “Hello Ken!”

This could revive the hopes of many to hear the famous theme on Greta Gerwig’s tape, it is more than confirmed that this will not be the case, because the original authors and the company of the popular doll do not have the best relationship.

Although the song was born with the intention of being “fun”was not well received by Mattel, who considered that it sexualized her character, was sexist and also a criticism of the materialistic and plastic life of the doll, for which reason filed a copyright claim against the authors.

The lawsuit was lost by the toy company, so this could be why we won’t hear the theme song in the feature film.

When is the new Barbie movie coming out?

The long-awaited tape of the world’s most famous doll will hit the big screen this summer, exactly on July 21, 2023, Nothing is clear about the plot yet, just a brief synopsis that has many intrigued.

“After being expelled from Barbieland for not being a perfect-looking doll, Barbie leaves for the human world to find true happiness,” is what is known about this new story.

