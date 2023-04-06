After 50 years in captivity: The killer whale is released

It was in the 70s that the killer whale Lolita was captured and placed in a pool. Now, 50 years later, she is going back to sea. The only killer whale that has so far returned to its natural habitat is Keiko, the main character in the movie “Save Willy”, who died five years after he was released.

According to Tom Arnbom, Lolita may meet the same fate.

– She was caught as a baby, so she can’t catch live food.

Unnatural environment

Animal rights activists have long advocated releasing Lolita, who also goes by the name Tokitae or Toki, back into the sea. Lolita retired from performing last year but still lives in the same pool as before: which is 24 meters long and eleven meters wide. According to Tom Arnbom, it is far too small for the animal.

– It is as if you were to lock a person in a bathroom for 50 years, says Tom Arnbom.

Killer whales are herd animals, but at the aquarium Lolita has been alone since the 80s when the aquarium’s other killer whale died.

– He killed himself. He swam straight into the edge of the pool several times until he died, says Tom Arnbom.

Whether it was a result of the captivity cannot be determined.

– We don’t know how they think, but it’s not their natural environment.

Lolita will be trained for at least a year before returning to the sea.

How should Lolita be adapted for the move – and what are the risks? Watch the clip for the answers.