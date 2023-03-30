Prometheus (TF1): Odile Vuillemin reacts to the incredible finale of the series

In the end of Prometheus, broadcast Thursday, March 30 on TF1, Odile Vuillemin takes on the role of the “wicked” for the first time… and she loved it! His confidences.
Thursday March 30, from 9.10 p.m., TF1 broadcasts the finale of Prometheus, mini-series directed by Christophe Campos, with Odile Vuillemin, Camille Lou, Thomas Jouannet, Samy Shegir, Marie-Josée Croze and Fantine Harduin in the title role. Two last episodes to solve a series of murders and, above all, to lift the mystery of the identity of this amnesiac young girl with strange visions, during which Marie Clairmont (Odile Vuillemin) drops the mask, revealing the dark, manipulative and frightening side of his character.
Prometheus: Odile Vuillemin delighted to play the villain of the story!
A first for the actress, seen recently on M6 in The man of our lives, who did not hide his pleasure: “Finally I play the villain! she jokes with Télé-Loisirs, “even if I’m not really… Responsible but not guilty, I would rather say! Marie remains a mother who just wants to save her child. I thought it was great to go “to the other side”, like changing scores. We are all both shadow and light.” And to recall the quote from Isabelle Huppert that accompanies her each time she embarks on a new project: “Acting is not interpreting a character, it is exploring different parts of ourselves that we would not have explored if we had not done this job.
“I have no problem playing naughty!“
Thus, over the course of the outcome, the gentle listening psychotherapist, so serene and empathetic, risks seeing her patience disappear definitively with regard to her real motivations… “I know that there are certain actors who find it difficult to go towards registers that are too cruel or amoral – which I can understand – but I have no problem playing the wicked. It’s always interesting to find the humanity of a person in horror. I might have more difficulty with extreme pain, for example. In addition, as the series falls squarely into the fantastic, it allowed me to go beyond the limits, I had a blast! In view of this epilogue with multiple twists, viewers of Prometheus will not contradict it!