At the age of 18 you could be a deputy in Mexico thanks to this initiative

As soon as you get the INE and you can already run as a candidate for a place in the Union Congress: With 18 years of age, any national could already be a federal deputy in Mexico. Yes, as long as an initiative promoted by Morena is approved.

At 18 you could be a representative in Mexico

In accordance with the Parliamentary Gazette, This Thursday, March 30, an initiative launched by Morena will be voted on with which with only 18 years of age, any person born in Mexico could be a federal representative.

That’s how it is; was a proposal made by federal deputy Andrea Chávez Treviño, with which section II of article 55 and article 91 would be modified of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, regarding the minimum age to hold public office.

Don’t believe us? In the Gazette of the Chamber of Deputies, Annex 0, in point 5 of the Declaration of publicity of opinions, the following is read: “From the Constitutional Points Commission, with a draft decree that reforms section II of article 55 and article 91 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, regarding the minimum age to hold public office”.

Also with 25 years you could already be secretary of government

In accordance with a statement of the Deputies of Morena, the initiative of Andrea Chávez the same includes establishing 25 years as the minimum age to be the head of a Secretary of State or Government.

Why did the legislator launch this proposal? “With the aim of bringing youth closer to public life and eliminating the barriers that prevent the full enjoyment of their political-electoral rights”read in his statement.

“From the age of 18, young people have multiple obligations such as landowners or taking up arms in case of war; have the right to consume alcoholic beverages, to have businesses, to have assets and, nevertheless, they do not enjoy full access to representativeness in decision-making“commented the morenista deputy.

