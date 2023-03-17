Playoffs live on MagentaSport: Ingolstadt’s 2-0 against DEG, Wolfsburg counters Straubing / 2nd defeat against Bremerhaven, but Munich wants to “break the series”, Mannheim in Cologne “better in everything”

MagentaSport

Munich’s false start in the quarter-finals is perfect – the EHC Red Bull also loses the 2nd game against Bremerhaven with 2:3. The Penguins, with another strong goalie Maximilian Franzreb, are one step closer to the semi-finals. The big favorite Munich is under a lot of pressure on Sunday (live from 3 p.m. on MagentaSport). “We harmed ourselves with stupid penalties. We’re going home now and then want to break the series,” demands Munich’s Konrad Abeltshauser. “We do a lot of little things right. We came back after falling behind. That shows character,” says a happy Phillip Bruggisser. The Mannheimers, who were recently badly criticized, equalize the series in Cologne and show themselves recovered from the 0: 4 home clap. “We were simply better in everything compared to the first game. Now we were more aggressive, more physical. That’s our game too,” analyzes Matthias Plachta. Maximilian Kammerer was not satisfied either with his own performance or with the referees. “Mannheim played well, but if you’re in the penalty box every 5 minutes – I have no idea whether all of this was justified. Not a good job on either side, a disaster,” said Kammerer angrily. Ingolstadt wins 3-1 in Düsseldorf and is now 2-0 up in the quarterfinals. “They took advantage of our mistakes when they had to. It’s annoying right now, but we’ll keep fighting,” said Steven Macaulay of Düsseldorf. “Both games were very close. The series is definitely not over yet,” warns Ingolstadt’s Justin Faser. This series duel will probably last longer: Wolfsburg equalizes with a 3-1 win against Straubing to make it 1-1.

Below are the most important voices and clips of the playoff quarter-finals round 2

Pinguins Bremerhaven – EHC Red Bull Munich 3: 2 (series status 2: 0)

1:0, 1:2, 3:2 – what a game in Bremerhaven! Munich’s false start to the quarterfinals is perfect. Bremerhaven makes it extremely difficult for the EHC again, keeper Maximilian Franzreb is outstanding again. On Sunday, the Munich team are under pressure in front of their home crowd and are trying to catch up. Otherwise there is a risk of early elimination after a flawless main round.

Konrad Abeltshauser, Munich: “We just have to make better use of our chances. We took the lead, then we have to bring this thing home. We harmed ourselves with stupid penalties. We can’t bury our heads in the sand. We’re going home now and we want to then rip the series around.”

Phillip Bruggisser, winning goal scorer Bremerhaven: “I’m proud of the boys. We do a lot of little things right. We came back after falling behind. That shows character. The spectators also helped us a lot. That was good penguin hockey.”

Alexander Sulzer, assistant coach Bremerhaven and the national team: “We stuck with it and didn’t let ourselves be discouraged. We stuck to our game plan. Munich are a good team and they made it very difficult for us. In the end, we deserved to win.”

Kölner Haie – Adler Mannheim 1: 2 (series status 1: 1)

Mannheim recovers from the home clap against Cologne and equalizes the series again. Mannheim leads 2-0 until just before the end, Cologne’s goal comes too late in the 59th minute. Cologne has the opportunity to regain the lead on Sunday in Mannheim.

Matthias Plachta, Mannheim: “We were just better in everything compared to the first game. We made Cologne look good in the first game and allowed a lot. We waited. Now we were more aggressive, more physical. That’s our game too. If you come here and If you think nothing works here, you can go home straight away. It doesn’t matter whether you lose a game 15-0 or 1-0.”

Maximilian Kammerer, Cologne: “Mannheim played well, but if you’re in the penalty box every five minutes – I have no idea if all of that was justified. Not a good job on either side, a disaster. There’s no flow of play in it. You need a line. Either you leave it Everything runs or you whistle every shit. Now everything was whistled. There was no game. It wasn’t good from us either. We didn’t score any goals. Then it will be difficult. In the end we weren’t lucky But it was far too late. We made it far too easy for Mannheim.”

Düsseldorfer EG – ERC Ingolstadt 1:3 (series status 0:2)

Ingolstadt earns the 2nd victory because Düsseldorf scores too late. The ERC takes the lead in the 1st third and increases to 2:0 in the 53rd minute. The DEG came close again in the 57th minute, but the ERC played down the lead and decided the game with an “empty netter”. Ingolstadt can take the next step towards the semi-finals on Sunday.

Steven Macaulay, Düsseldorf: “It wasn’t our effort. I think we controlled most of the game. They’re a very good team. They took advantage of our mistakes when they had to. It’s annoying right now but we’ll keep fighting.”

About an unpunished stick hit by an Ingolstadt player: “I can’t comment on that, otherwise I’ll get in trouble. I haven’t seen the rerun yet. He’s made his decision. Maybe I’m overreacting too.”

Justin Feser, 1 Tor, 2 Assists, Ingolstadt: “We played a solid game away. Our goalkeeper saved well and we took our chances. We try to keep things simple. Both games were very close. The series is definitely not over yet.”

Mathew Bodie, Ingolstadt: “We did a good job and had our emotions under control. It was a very emotional game. It’s important that we got our first away win in the series.” About his baton against Macaulay: “It happens. That’s how everyone plays in the playoffs.”

Grizzlies Wolfsburg – Straubing Tigers 3: 1 (series status 1: 1)

Wolfsburg equalizes after the defeat at the start of the series. It takes a while until the goals fall in the 2nd game. Wolfsburg takes the lead in the 40th minute. Straubing equalizes late in the 54th minute, but the Grizzlies give it their all and make it 3-1 just before the end.

Stephan Daschner, Straubing: “We kept up for a super long time. But we took too many penalties. That broke our necks in the end. We could have just as easily won the game. But we didn’t bring in much up front, as you can see. We’re also outnumbered didn’t concede a goal. I don’t know how many penalties there were though. Sooner or later it just rings.”

Trevor Mingoia, Wolfsburg goalscorer: “It was an extremely important win for us. When you’re 1-0 down, home games are very important. We played much more intensely. We provoked a lot of puck losses and then benefited from that.”

Smiling when asked if his son, whom Mingoia is carrying, is satisfied: “He says we still have a lot of work ahead of us.”

