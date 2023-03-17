"People have noticed...": Alexandre Pellissard admits to having done aesthetic medicine and reveals where!

During a live broadcast on Instagram this Friday, March 17, Amandine and her husband Alexandre Pellissard revealed that the father of eight children had recently had recourse to aesthetic medicine.
Just a week ago, Amandine Pellissard, revealed in Large families: life in XXL, announced a happy news. The ex-star of the docu-reality is pregnant with her ninth child. A happiness that the faithful of the program will not be able to discover on TF1, the mother and her husband having decided to leave the show last October. Regulars can continue to follow the adventures of these parents – converted into the production of adult content – via social networks. It is also during a live organized on Instagram that they revealed a lot of information about this pregnancy.
“I accompanied her to a Parisian clinic…“
If she does not think of stopping her career in X, the 36-year-old mother wants to completely stop her regular consumption of tobacco, she who smokes 7 to 8 cigarettes a day currently. This Friday, March 17, her very first ultrasound took place. The latter allowed her to know her term, but also to be reassured, since she thought she was expecting twins. At the end of the day, the lovebirds made other revelations, live so … “I accompanied her to a (famous) clinic in Paris, the doctor reassured me then she did something to me tac-tac“, discreetly launched Alexandre Pellissard, responding to a spectator of their live who asked him about a possible plastic surgery.
These two areas he wanted to correct
Much less on restraint, his wife confirms: “He only did botox (…) on the forehead and crow’s feet. It is a product that comes to paralyze the muscle. (…) It did you good on the forehead, since people noticed. After, it was the first time he did itmoi I’ve been doing it for a year and a half“, she recalled, specifying that it is about aesthetic medicine. “For menes, (my doctor) do not dose in the same way as for women. Me, I have more crow’s feet, he still has a little”, said the one who did not know that she was pregnant when making an appointment for this intervention in duet with her spouse. He pointed out: “Then, I still asked (the doctor) that it should not be seen, that it look natural“. These subscribers have seen it well!