Exonerated gang member seeks damages – may be granted SEK 160,000

At the beginning of February 2023, a 20-year-old man was released from a criminal transport at a hospital in Norrköping. A few months earlier, he had been sentenced to ten years in prison for attempted murder after following a car and shooting at it.

Can receive SEK 160,000 in compensation

Despite that, he is now seeking compensation from the Chancellor of Justice (JK) for having previously been detained for a crime for which he was acquitted in the Court of Appeal. The man is seeking damages through his lawyer.

JK has not made a decision on the man’s application, but if he were to be granted compensation according to the standard amount, he could receive around SEK 160,000. The fact that he will serve a sentence in another case does not affect his ability to receive compensation for the case for which he has previously been acquitted.

The lawyer: “I have accepted an assignment”

The man’s lawyer, Daniel Roos, tells DN that he cannot comment on whether he has been in contact with his client or not.

“However, I can mention as a general statement that if I have accepted an assignment involving making an application for compensation with JK at a certain time, but for some reason have been delayed in executing the application, I cannot refrain from fulfilling what I have already undertook regardless of the fact that at a later date I cannot reach my client”, he writes in an email to the newspaper.

It is unclear if the 20-year-old is abroad

Neither the prosecutor nor the police know if the 20-year-old is still in Sweden or if he has fled abroad. Prosecutor Torsten Angervåg has previously said that the man’s network “of course has the capacity to take him out of the country”. But whether they have succeeded or not is not known.

According to the police, the man is not suspected of crimes in connection with the escape, but they are still looking for both him and the two men who freed him.

– It is not forbidden to hold in oneself. It does not affect the length of the sentence, says Daniel Roos to SVT.