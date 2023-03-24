Bayern replace Nagelsmann with Tuchel amid crisis – Reuters Sports News

Bayern Munich have announced the dismissal of coach Julian Nagelsmann and the arrival of his successor Thomas Tuchel.

Nagelsmann was relieved of his duties with the club just a point clear of first place in the Bundesliga and days before their Champions League quarter-final showdown with Manchester City.

The move also comes ahead of Bayern’s season-defining clash with league leaders Borussia Dortmund on April 1.

ESPN reported on Thursday that Bayern have fired former RB Leipzig manager and are ready to bring in former Chelsea boss Tuchel as a replacement. The club confirmed the news on Friday.

“FC Bayern Munchen have released head coach Julian Nagelsmann” Bayern said in a statement.

“This decision was taken by CEO Oliver Kahn and member of the sports board Hasan Salihamidzic in consultation with club chairman Herbert Hainer. Nagelsmann will be replaced by Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel will receive a contract until June 30, 2025 and will supervise the training of the team for the first time. Monday.

“In addition to Nagelsmann, assistant coaches Dino Toppmoller, Benjamin Gluck and Xaver Zembrod have also been released. »

Bayern signed Nagelsmann in April 2021 and he led them to their 10th successive Bundesliga title last season. The club finished the season eight points clear of second-placed Dortmund.

However, the German coach failed to maintain the usual standards of the club’s dominance in domestic football. They are only four points behind third-placed Union Berlin.

Bayern were beaten 2-1 by Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, allowing Dortmund to move them into first place.

Nagelsmann led the club to the Champions League quarter-finals this season, beating Paris Saint-Germain twice while knocking out La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The Bundesliga champions will face Premier League champions City in the quarter-finals on April 11.