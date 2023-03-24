They develop a new implant with biohybrid technology that could restore sensitivity in paralyzed limbs

scientists of the University of Cambridge They have developed a biohybrid implant that could lay the foundations for a new technique in the treatment of problems related to limb functions such as paralysis.

According to a report published on the website of Urban Technothe study has had as subjects of experiments a group of rats, which have tested a truly novel device.

The implant integrates electronics and mother cells so that there are no problems after its introduction into the body, a victory over other devices used before caused scar tissue to end up forming around the object’s electrodes, rendering it useless.

How is this biohybrid device different?

The key to this modern implant is that integrates muscle stem cells, which will prevent scar tissue from accumulating around it.

In the first tests, these cells have been able to remain in the implant for 28 days, a giant step to treat problems related to the functionality of the extremities and their sensitivity.

The most amazing thing about cells is that they can be controlled. Damiano Barone, co-author of the study, explained: “We can tell these cells how to behave and check their status during the experiment.”.

During the research, the device was implanted in the forearms of rats and within a short time it integrated with their nerves, even though they were still unable to move their limbs. What they did verify was that the implant picked up the brain signals responsible for movement.

Amy Rochford, co-author of the study, noted: “This interface could revolutionize the way we interact with technology. By combining human cells with bioelectronic materials, we have created a system that can communicate with the brain in a more natural and intuitive way, opening up new possibilities for prosthetics, brain-machine interfaces, and even improving cognitive abilities.”.