Flamengo, a Brazilian club, is the richest club in South America, current champion of the Copa Libertadores de América.

A study carried out by Bloomberg revealed that, on average, Mexicans spend up to 20,000 pesos to fill their Panini album.

The Copa Libertadores is the most important club tournament in the American continent and very few Mexican teams reached the final.

The World Cup in Qatar is now behind us and with it the boom for the traditional album of Panini prints, a brand that has decided not to wait four years for the World Cup and prepare a new album for the Copa Libertadores, the most important tournament at club level. from Southamerica.

Definitely, One of the most relevant phenomena left by the World Cup in Qatar that took place between November and December of last year was the album of Panini printswhich, incidentally, generated all kinds of content on social networks.

And it is that, a large number of football fans usually spend significant amounts on different products related to football, be it official jerseys of their favorite teams, scarves, balls, among many others.

In that sense, every four years the Panini stamp album is likewise one of the most popular products among fanswho, at least, spend up to two thousand pesos for said device.

On the other hand, for collectors, the merchandising It has become an indispensable part of its catalog of fanaticism, a situation that, on many occasions, brands can take advantage of for the sake of positioning.

In fact, a study by Brand Finance reveals which are the ten brands with the most value for collectors, with LEGO being the one with the most value in the market.

Panini “resurfaces” and prepares Copa Libertadores album

Traditionally, when it comes to football, Panini lives its moment during each edition of the FIFA World Cup and we were able to corroborate this with the viralization that emerged on social networks.

Now, the brand has decided to expand and reach a market much deeper into football: South American football.

On this occasion, and for the first time in its history, Panini will release an album dedicated to the Copa Libertadoresthe most important club tournament in the American continent and, of course, in South America.

In the last edition, Flamengo (Brazil) was the champion, a club that, according to Transfermarkt datahas the workforce with the highest market value (180.6 million dollars).

“We are very happy that the fans of South American soccer and the followers of CONMEBOL Libertadores can be even closer to the passion and history of the most prestigious competition on the continent; and that the new generations can, through the album, get closer to our teams, players, stadiums and history”, he mentioned John Emily Roa, Commercial Director of CONMEBOL.

Undoubtedly, it is an important expansion for the brand if we consider that South America is one of the most soccer regions today, where clubs like Flamengo himself, River Plate (Argentina), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Peñarol (Uruguay) , among many others, are exporters of soccer players to Europe.

One of the most notorious cases in recent years is that of Vinícius Jr, the current star of Real Madrid, who is estimated to have paid 61 million euros for the young Brazilian.

