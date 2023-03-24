Park Beyond: create the amusement park of your dreams from June 16

The Future Games Show 2023 was always full and many announcements were made there. Bandai Namco was one of the major players in this edition and the amusement park management game Park Beyond was treated to a new trailer and above all the announcement of its release date.

Release set for June 16 in several different editions

Developed by Limbic Entertainment, this management game will allow you to create the park of your dreams by defying the laws of gravity. Suffice to say that the only limits that will be imposed on you will be those of your imagination in Park Beyond.

You’ll still have to make sure you come up with viable and profitable projects, but the different characters you’ll meet will guide you on your way to success in Park Beyond, like Phil, the park’s enthusiastic veteran or even Izzy, the stern but friendly executive. The game also includes a complete story mode, an advanced roller coaster creation tool and even complete control tools allowing you to optimize the management of your park by following visitor trends, creating shop designs, recruiting and managing staff members, etc.

Park Beyond has been specially optimized for console thanks to accessible controls which is essential for a management game of this type intended to be played with the controller, but also with the keyboard when possible of course;

Park Beyond will be released on June 16, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.