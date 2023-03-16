When is Gears 6? Tutto quello che sappiamo

Sono in tanti ad attendeere il retorno in scena di Gears of War. dopo gear 5published in 2019, and the spin-off Gears Tactics I use a year dopo, the series I gave The Coalition dovrebbe I will continue in the future with Gears 6apparently già in pieno sviluppo.

Abbiamo già qualche indizio su when dovrebbe uscire Gears 6 his pc and Xbox Series X/S? At the moment tutto tace in merito al progetto, ancora mai mostrato officially dagli sviluppatori. We know that The Coalition is strongly ambitious with Gears 6 and intends to push the franchise further and its own limits, but with that, it is not clear for how long it is effectively working and how its creation is proceeding.

As far as it goes, being all the statements of the newspaper and insider Jeff Grubbthe sviluppo of Gears 6 will start in 2022: it will be sewn on the same day as it is very likely that the game is still in the first phase of work and consequent very far away dal suo debutto sul mercato. All of the time that Microsoft has given many different games to the tip in work and this anchor, scheduling with attention its calendar for next year: games come Avowedthe reboot said fablethe new Perfect Dark and Senua’s Saga Hellblade IIgiusto per fare alcuni nomi, sono ancora tutti in lavorazione ed in attesa di una finestra di lancio.

At this point, though, it seems davvero difficult that the next Gears of War will soon see the light: if the laundry was only part of the next year, it’s likely that it’s the cousin of the 2025they are not added to the 2026 (data that coincides with the other with the twentieth anniversary of the brand) will not cause me to challenge again and nostri lancer. But now, intanto, if you attend the official announcement of the game.