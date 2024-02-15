Beatriz Luengo is moved to tears with a gift from Yotuel Romero after a month without seeing each other

Beatriz Luengo She couldn’t hold back her tears when she saw the gift her husband sent her. Yotuel Romero on Valentine’s Day after a month without seeing each other.

The Spanish singer and songwriter was surprised by the Cuban singer with an impressive bouquet of roses and a beautiful letter while she was working.

“My love, I feel truly blessed to have the joy of having your love in my life. Every day by your side is an adventure that I would not change for anything in this world. Thank you for choosing me to walk this beautiful path. I love you more than that words can express. I love you with all my soul,” said the letter, which Beatriz Luengo read aloud while she could not contain her emotion.

With this romantic surprise, the couple shows that two decades after beginning their relationship, the flame is more alive than ever and they are still as in love as the first day.

In these twenty years of love, they have had two children, D’Angelo, in 2015, and Zoe, in 2021, who have inherited their parents’ passion for music. In fact, in a video that Beatriz Luengo shared this week we saw the almost three-year-old little girl doing the challenge of his father’s song “Fría” with Enrique Iglesias. To eat it!