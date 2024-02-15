Real Madrid and Barcelona continue paths with different missions

MADRID.- He Real Madrid visits Rayo Vallecano on Sunday in the 25th league matchday with the mission of widening its gap at the top of the Spanish championship, while the Barcelona passes a new test in Vigo against Celta.

The meringues, who arrive in Vallecas after winning 1-0 on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, lead LaLiga with a five-point advantage over Girona (2nd), which closes the day against Athletic Club on Monday.

Real Madrid gained momentum after beating the Catalans last weekend (4-0) and now seeks to maintain its good streak of results with eight victories in its last ten official matches.

The merengue team will measure the debut on the Rayista bench of Íñigo Pérez, named the team’s new coach on Wednesday after the dismissal of Francisco Rodríguez.

Robert Lewandowski (3).jpg Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski scores his team’s second goal in a 3-3 draw with Granada in the Spanish league at the Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys, Sunday, February 11, 2024. AP Photo/Joan Monfort

Barcelona faces its match against Celta in worse conditions, before returning to the Champions League on Wednesday against Naples in the first leg of the round of 16 of the continental tournament.

The draw started last weekend in Granada (3-3) has once again set off the alarm after a defeat and a draw in their last three games in which they have conceded nine goals.

“Defensive errors are killing us this season,” said Barça coach, Xavi Hernández.

Premature goodbye at Barcelona?

Barça (3rd) is ten points behind the leader with Xavi in ​​a delicate position, after announcing that he would leave at the end of the season.

According to the Spanish media, new setbacks in Vigo and Naples could precipitate this departure.

Barça needs to resume with the victory against Celta to try to get closer to Girona, which is five points away, and build morale for Naples.

Girona seems to have stopped the great streak in recent games, which has led them to be the revelation team of the season.

With only one victory in their last four games, the Catalan team faces a tough match in Bilbao against a team that aspires to the Champions League positions.

“It is not a painful defeat, it is about learning to put ourselves in our place. Our rival is not Real Madrid, we are not really at that level. We are in a dream and we continue in it,” said Girona coach Míchel, after lose 4-0 against Real Madrid last weekend.

Atlético de Madrid receives Las Palmas on Saturday with the aim of reacting after two defeats in their last two official matches.

The red and whites will look to resume with victory before facing Inter Milan on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Source: AFP