Beloved 68-year-old actress is a mom again after losing a child to cancer

For the beloved Spanish actress Ana Obregón happiness has returned to her life, she becomes a mother again after having suffered the loss of a child in 2010, now, 68-year-old woman carries a baby again in his arms thanks to surrogacy.

Obregón became a mother by surrogacy of a girl who was born on March 20 at the Memorial Regional Hospital in Miami, news that has caused a stir in Spain because it is a practice that is prohibited in the country.

The Exclusive photos are brought by “Hola” magazine on its cover, where Ana is shown leaving the Miami hospital with her baby in her arms; In the images you can see how the artist leaves the hospital with the baby in her arms, sitting in a wheelchair, following the protocol of the health center, on which you can read the sign “Mother Baby Chariot” (cart for mother and baby).

Ana Obregón lost a son to cancer

In May 2020, the actress lost her son Alessandro due to cancer, she was just 27 years old, and on her social networks she has dedicated several publications in which she venerates his life, honors his memory and confesses how much she misses him. .

In a post from a few days ago, he shared a photo with his son, along with which he wrote:

“I celebrated my first birthday the day you were born”

“… and the last birthday was that March 18, 2019, when it seemed that cancer had given you a break. I never celebrated it again. I’ll keep your smile, your love and what you wrote in that post One more year, it’s one year less to be together, my love. Up there and here on earth we are moved and excited by all your congratulations, love and empathy. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The beloved actress used surrogate motherhood

Ana Obregón has carried out surrogate motherhood with absolute discretion. “Only Ana, her sisters, Celia and Amalia, and Alessandro Lequio, the father of her son Aless, knew that the process was underway.“, publishes the magazine.

The pregnancy by surrogacy, which is not legal in Spain, occurred in June 2022, “the same month that Aless would have turned 30“, explains the magazine, which details that on March 18 Ana turned 68 when she was already in Miami.

In her networks she published the cover of the publication that shows her carrying her daughter, and it reads:

“They caught us. A light filled with love came into my darkness. I will never be alone again. I have lived again.”

