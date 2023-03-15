Between 3, 4 or 5 countries? The candidacies to host the World Cup in 2030

Okay, that’s a long time away worldbut not so much for know which country or countries are going to organize it. The world Cup of the 2030 already has applications at the door and again we will have a multiple headquarters. Because yes, with the new format of 48 teams, it is impossible for a country to take care of itself.

Here we are going to tell you what are the candidatures that aspire to be the headquarters of the World Cup 2030because there are already several targeted to take the organization.

South America and its desire to organize the World Cup in its centenary

Let’s start with the news that was given just the day that Infantino revealed the cities and stadiums that will host the 2026 World Cup. Finally in Conmebol made it official that they will seek to organize the World Cup on its 100th anniversary.

And yes, as anticipated, the idea is to organize the World Cup 2030 between 4 countries in South America. We talk about Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. In fact, they would appeal to history to take the site, so let’s remember that The World Cup was born in 1930, having Uruguay as its venue.

“We believe big andFIFA has an obligation to honor the history of those men who made a world tournament possible 100 years ago. I’m sure those men would be surprised to see what football has achieved.” Declared Alejandro Domínguez, President of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL)

Spain, Portugal and Ukraine or Morocco?

But the competition to be venue of the 2030 World Cup It would not be easy for South America. Other joint candidacy is emerging as the most serious facing the 2030.

As we know, when it comes to events of this magnitude, Europe usually has a hand, so the candidacy between Spain and Portugal shines strong with just the two of them, but I would have a little hand either from Ukraine or Morocco.

UEFA formally presented the application between both nations, and considering the advantage they have in terms of infrastructure, This option already seemed the most solid to receive the World Cup.

But what was said, last year Ukraine formally joined them. Nothing common because they are not countries that adjoin geographically to think of a Joint World Cup by 2030but well, with the issue of war and others, why not continue “taking advantage” of the issue, right?

Now, since the Ukraine thing seems flatly not to come together, Spain and Portugal would choose to remove them from the play and allow the union of Morocco. King Mohamed VI announced at a meeting of the Confederation of African Nations (CAF) on March 14 that Morocco will join Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup.

He did not mention Ukraine at any time.

The 2030 World Cup could be played on three different continents!

As a final option and to further increase the expectation, it turns out that the World Cup 2030 could not only be played between 3 or four countries, but on different continents!

The most peculiar candidacy is that of Greece, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The three countries are very close geographically speaking, but Greece belongs to UEFA (Europa), Egypt a CIF (Africa) y Arabia a AFC (Asia). A joint World Cup between them would mean holding it in three different continents. ¡Wow!

In fact, the inclusion of Morocco with Spain and Portugal would be a response to this candidacy. Including Morocco will split the African vote, as seeking the venue of the 2030 World Cup without them it could represent that Africa is inclined to support Egypt with everything.

Another multiple candidacy to host the 2030 World Cup that did not prosper

Just as a pylon, it should be mentioned that England also intended to seek the headquarters of the 2030 World Cup (Here we tell you how that matter was), but they finally decided to withdraw from that race.

The candidacy would be a total of 5 countries: the four that make up the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland), as well as the Republic of Ireland.

The reason why they withdrew the candidacy? Well according to Los Angeles Times, the British government found it difficult to take the venue of the 2030 World Cup well FIFA “seems to have extra-sporting interests” when assigning organizers, so they will better allocate their efforts to win the seat of Euro 2028 or 2032.

And when will the 2030 World Cup venue be known?

For now there is no precise date, but Infantino announced that the process will formally begin this 2023 y the election would take place in 2024.

