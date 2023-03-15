Documents come to light with reports on referees made by Negreira himself for Barcelona

The newspaper ‘Libertad Digital’ has revealed documentation relevant to the ‘Negreira Case’ in which the FC Barcelona under the leadership of Josep María Bartomeu and Rosell. The documents represent “confidential arbitration reports” that according to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira for Barcelona for which he earned a little more than 7 million euros a year. Said informative advice on the arbitrators took place between 2001 and 2018.
Last week, the Barcelona Provincial Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint in the Investigating Court No. 1 of Barcelona against Barça, Negreira, the former presidents Bartomeu y Roselland the ex-directors Soler y Grau for crimes of corruption in business, unfair administration and documentary falsification. Finally, the state attorney general, Avaro Garcia Ortizhas decided that the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor take over the investigation.
The length of Negreira’s arbitration reports is barely 2 or 3 pages. The documents look quite simple with little complexity to understand. They are a series of reports with different names of referees and a brief summary of their personality and qualities when fulfilling the role of judge in a match. These documents do not seem to convince the prosecution and that the real motive is “actions tending to favor the FCB in the decision-making of the referees”. On both pages or writings, you can see the name of the collegiate Villanueva Churches y david perez pallas,
Villanueva Churches is a former soccer referee and VAR referee for Spanish soccer in the Spanish Primera División. The report also includes observations from Negreira, who describes him as very well prepared physically, with the serenity and courage necessary to admonish or send off players who deserve it. However, it is pointed out that Iglesias Villanueva does not have a great personality or charisma.
Another of those pointed out in the reports is david perez pallas, is a Spanish referee who plays the role of VAR referee in the Second Division of Spanish football. Both are part of the Technical Committee of Referees of Galicia. The letter describes the referee as “A very young and brave referee, he will not hesitate to show cards or award a penalty if he sees it.”
Barça have denied all the accusations and have declared their confidence in Negreira’s integrity. These documents would reveal and clarify the panorama in the version given by the Blaugrana club, that they were only looking for technical reports from a list of referees. However, it is expected that a thorough investigation will be carried out to clarify the facts. In the world of soccer, transparency and fairness are essential to preserve the integrity and sportsmanship of the game.