New right-back for Augsburg?

Milan van Ewijk has started all 25 Eredivisie games this season for SC Heerenveen. After the season, the 22-year-old could take the next step in his young career.

As the Dutch regional newspaper ‘Leeuwarder Courant’ reports, FC Augsburg scouts are regularly in the Friesland stands to watch the athletic and strong defender.

FCA plans sporting director engagement

According to the article, in addition to the Fuggerstadt players, PSV Eindhoven and clubs from the English Premier League are also after the U21 international Oranje. ‘Eindhovens Dagblad’ estimates the transfer fee from the Dutch at five to six million euros. Van Ewijk is under contract with Heerenveen until 2025.