Between Algeria and France, Maxime Lopez has decided

Apparently, Maxime Lopez does not have the Algerian national team in the back of his mind. His goal is rather the France team. This is the reason why he will make sure to join a big club which will be a springboard to the Blues.

The Algerian football federation and the national coach Djamel Belmadi have achieved a great coup at the start of the year 2023. Indeed, they have succeeded in convincing certain binational players to opt for Algeria. They are Jaouan Hadjam, Rayane Ait-Nouri, Baderedine Bouanani and Houssem Aouar.

This opened the doors to speculation as to the imminent arrival of other young Franco-Algerian nuggets to reinforce Djamel Belmadi’s band. We can cite, among others, Maxime Lopez. But obviously, the latter does not have the national team in the back of his mind.

“The French team is always my goal”

Indeed, and in an interview with “Le Club des 5”, the Sassuolo midfielder says that his goal remains the French team. “Yes, that’s a goal I really have in mind.” He will say straight away.

And to add: “I really want to experience this kind of thing, but I am aware that there are people (…) After me, I may have a profile that is atypical, different from the mean. Then it will depend on a lot of things. But at no time do I tell myself in my head that I will never be there. I know it is possible and I will do everything to make it happen”.

Finally, the Franco-Algerian is inspired by a former French international to join the Blues. “Jordan Veretout is the perfect example. He made Nantes, then Fiorentina, then Roma and then seized his chance. There, he is regular at OM and plays in the France team ”.

Born on December 4, 1997 in Marseille, Maxime Lopez is a midfielder trained at Olympique de Marseille. Since 2020, he has been playing in Serie A with Sassuolo. He has 3 selections with the French U20 selection and 13 with the U23s. He is still awaiting a summons from Didier Deschamps to represent the Blues at the international level.