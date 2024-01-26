Biden stops approval of new terminals to export natural gas

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden’s administration is now delaying consideration of new natural gas export terminals in the United States, as U.S. gas shipments to Europe and Asia have soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Industry groups see the pause as a victory for Russia, while some environmentalists applauded the move.

Biden’s decision, in a decisive election year For his administration, he seeks the vote of environmentalists and undecided independents, while the United States produces a record number of millions of barrels of oil per day in its history: 13.3 million on average, but in some weeks the figure has been much higher. .

The actions of the Biden administration directly contradict their own discourse on the climate change and his electoral promises in 2020 to abolish the fossil fuel industry or to become the architect of the transition towards so-called “clean energy”. These claims have provoked ridicule from Republicans and former President Donald Trump, who know that Biden promises things that are currently unthinkable and unrealizable.

Biden after the environmental vote

At this time, the tenant of the White House has a level of disapproval of his economic management above 80%, which places him as the president with the worst popularity record in US history. Only the major left-wing media in the US try to minimize his serious errors and maintain an image contrary to what the vast majority of Americans see.

In his campaign and hypocritically, Biden promised to halve climate pollution by 2030 and has done the opposite: the US has increased fossil fuel production to record levels.

“While MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans deny the urgency of the climate crisis, condemning the American people to a dangerous future, my administration will not be complacent,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden, who promised during his election campaign to unite Americans, does not stop his incisive attacks and insults to the conservative MAGA movement created by Trump and which has become the pro-US flag of tens of millions of Americans who seek to recover what was decades ago North American prosperity, respect for the Constitution and the defense of Western capitalism with its individual freedoms and democracy.

Current economic and environmental analyzes used by the Department of Energy to evaluate LNG projects do not adequately take into account potential cost increases for American consumers and manufacturers or the impact of greenhouse gas emissions, the White House said. .

What the document does not mention is that the White House, in its irresponsible open-door policy, has imposed the greatest federal spending on American taxpayers along with all the aid that Biden provides to foreign governments and institutions to sell leftist ideology. in the world.

The waste and chaos

Only at the border, the cost to taxpayers rose for each year to more than 200,000 million dollars, a figure never seen in the history of the country, in addition to the chaos originated in a third of the nation’s border states and in the so-called “Sanctuary” cities, which more than a sanctuary have become lost cities with thousands of people living in tents on the streets, police stations, airports and overflowing reception centers temporarily (only weeks).

The cities of New York, Boston, Chicago, Portland, San Francisco are just a few examples of the social and financial cost for American taxpayers with a severe increase in crime, drug abuse and sales, the lack of resources to meet the needs of Americans and the general decline in almost all states governed by the extreme left.

The mayor of New York has been forced to ask the White House for more than $16 billion extra from his state budget to confront the serious immigrant crisis.

Between 10,000 and 12,000 people enter the US southern border every day, a situation condemned for three years by Republicans without any response from the Biden government.

Biden’s political and electoral decision to stop the approval of new natural gas export plants in the United States has been described as a stopper to appease the anger of environmentalists, after his approval in 2023 of the Willow oil project in Alaska

For her part, the Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, said that the pause will not alter already authorized exports or the ability to supply our allies in Europe, Asia or other recipients of already agreed exports,” she stressed.

However, experts affirm that in practice there will be real effects due to the growing needs for natural gas consumption, which require greater exports and production.

(email protected)

Source: With information from AP and AFP.