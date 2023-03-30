“Big plague”: Til Schweiger annoyed by climate stickers and ex-Green leader Habeck

tz stars

Climate activists have been blocking roads in Germany for months. This annoys prominent drivers, such as actor and director Til Schweiger…

In a picture interview, Til Schweiger (59) described the climate activists who have been blocking the streets in protest against climate change as a “great plague in this country”. If he was stuck in traffic because of one of their actions, he too would take to the streets.

In the interview, Schweiger actually wanted to talk about his new film “Manta Manta – Second Part”, but instead not only the climate activists get their fat off, but also Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck. “I would think it would be great if Robert Habeck would stick himself. Then he wouldn’t be able to pour out so much crap,” complained the 59-year-old. “He should continue to write children’s books, he has no idea about the economy,” he continued to rant.

Til Schweiger would not take Habeck in his car

Last but not least, Schweiger also settled accounts with the Greens as a party. The salaries in particular seem to have gotten on his nerves. According to Till, party leader Ricarda Lang, for example, has not completed her studies and still earns 20,000 euros a month. “Almost the entire government would never earn this money in the free economy – that’s why they became politicians,” says the actor in his verdict.

When asked, Schweiger also joked that he would never take Habeck with him in his car – “even if Habeck stands there like a drowned poodle.” Schweiger is known to have a weakness for cars and even tried to impersonate the actual owner of the film car from “Manta Manta – Zwoter Teil “, Marius Schlott to buy the car. The deal didn’t go through, however, as Schweiger’s offer was allegedly too low. The film car is an Opel Manta A from 1975, of which there are officially only around 120 left in Germany.