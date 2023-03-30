The film “Scott Pilgrim” will be adapted into an animated series on Netflix with its original cast

The entire cast of this comedy, directed by Edgar Wright, will return in this adaptation, the release date of which has not yet been revealed.

13 years after its release, the film Scott Pilgrim will be adapted into an animated series. Inspired by the eponymous comic series by Bryan Lee O’Malley, this feature film directed by Edgar Wright will be broadcast on Netflix.

For the occasion, the filmmaker announced that the entire cast of the original film, made up of Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza and Anna Kendrick, among others, would be making their back in this adaptation.

Edgar Wright will also take over the controls of the project, the release date of which has not yet been revealed by Netflix.

“After giving a lot of thought to the possibility of an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to announce that it’s IMMINENT, with the entire cast reunited and…you’re going to blow your mind,” said Edgar Wright on Twitter.

“One of the greatest prides of my career”

Released in 2010, Scott Pilgrim follows a Canadian teenager, Scott, a member of the rock band Sex Bob-omb. If he has never had a problem with girls, the young boy has a hard time getting rid of them.

While his old girlfriend is back in town, and he’s dating another girl, Knives, Scott falls in love with Ramona, a young woman with pink hair.

But as the two teens get closer, Scott realizes that he will have to face all of Ramona’s “ex-evils” if he wants to succeed in seducing the love of his life.

“One of the proudest moments of my career has been bringing the Scott Pilgrim team together. Since the film’s release in 2010, we’ve been involved in Q&A sessions and charity nights, but we don’t We’ve never had the opportunity to bring the band together on a concrete project. Until now…”, concluded Edgar Wright on Twitter.