Big SSD test: Fast storage with PCIe 3.0 and 4.0

Read the article in c’t 8/2023

Ten new 4.0 SSDs, two with PCIe 3.0 – that’s how gradually you should say goodbye to PCIe 3.0, which is now more than ten years old, when assembling a new desktop PC. If you look at speeds and prices, it’s not difficult at all: SSDs with PCIe 4.0 are not only significantly faster, but sometimes even cheaper than their predecessors.

We tested Acer Predator GM7, Adata Legend 800, Apacer AS2280Q4U, Corsair MP600 GS, Kioxia XG8 Client SSD, Nextorage models G series and NEM-PA, Patriot P400 Lite, PNY CS2230, Sabrent Rocket 2230, Transcend MTE250H and Zadak TWSG3. There are also brief presentations of older but still interesting SSDs.

The Acer Predator GM7 is unlikely to appear in German retail stores any time soon. Nevertheless, we included it in the test because it is our first SSD equipped with flash memory chips from the Chinese company YMTC. In addition, she also works with a previously unknown controller from Maxio.