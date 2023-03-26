Possible: Elon Musk to grace Possible’s first-ever marketing event Alongside Linda Yaccarino – Revista Merca2.0

The

A new speaker has been added to the esteemed lineup of speakers at Possible, the top marquee marketing event, according to Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk will be joining the Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversalLinda Yaccarino on stage to present a keynote titled “Twitter 2.0: From Discussions to Partnerships”.

During the event, Yaccarino and Musk will hold a private discussion on Twitter 2.0. Specifically, they will discuss how advertisers can leverage the platform in the future, as well as Twitter’s place in the cultural space. The Fontainebleau Miami Beach will be hosting the event on Tuesday, April 18, at 12:55 PM EDT

About the speakers

Apart from Twitter, Musk also runs Tesla, Neuralink, The Boring Company, and SpaceX.

Linda Yaccarino serves as the strategic and operational link between all of NBCUniversal’s international networks, brands, and businesses as chairman of global advertising and partnerships. Yaccarino is in charge of all global, national, and local ad sales, partnerships, business-to-business marketing, ad technology, data, measurement, and commerce.

MMA Global will present exclusive findings and host awards at Possible

The most powerful marketing, business, and visionary figures in technology, media, entertainment, and culture will come together at the new tentpole event Possible. Over 100 business executives will appear on stage. Throughout the course of the three-day conference, there will be 14 tracks of handpicked material, masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, an outdoor activation area, VIP networking, and entertainment. On April 18, MMA Global will present its exclusive findings and also host the SMARTIES Awards.

There is still time to sign up for the Possibility event, and soon there will be more information about the fascinating topic as well as expected speakers.

About Possible

Possible is a brand-new, high-profile event developed by Beyond Ordinary EventsInc. It targets the larger marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. The premier event, will be held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach from April 17–19, 2023. It will combine all prior MMA Global events into one enormous, all-encompassing, and thrilling celebration. The omnichannel know-how of MMA Global, a significant partner, and shareholder in Beyond Ordinary Events, will power it. Possible will serve as the hub for the whole marketing and media community. It will facilitate networking with colleagues in the industry, sharing ideas, presenting visions, and discussing shared difficulties. The event is bursting with material devoted to forward-thinking marketers mixed with innovation and emerging technology.

Possible, the premier marketing event of the year, was conceptualized and developed by Christian Muche, Co-Founder of DMEXCO.