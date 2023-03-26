Resident Evil 4 Remake: Mercernaries mode is coming soon – you won’t have to wait long

You don’t have to wait very long for the Mercenaries mode for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

At the end of the launch trailer for the remake, Capcom confirmed the release date of the add-on content.

Short waiting time

The Mercenaries mode for Resident Evil 4 Remake will be released as post-launch DLC on April 7th, 2023.

You don’t have to pay anything for it, because Mercenaries will be available free of charge for all players of the remake.

More Resident Evil 4 Remake news:

Capcom has not yet announced specific details about the Mercenaries mode for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

There will probably again be several maps to choose from for you to play on. In the original, Leon, Ada, Krauser and Wesker were playable as characters.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was released on March 24th, 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings

