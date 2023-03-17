Bitcoin surpasses $26,000 mark
© Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels
while on the stock markets Some uncertainties currently prevail, Bitcoin apparently enjoys great popularity. The cryptocurrency price has skyrocketed again in the past few hours.
Bitcoin is currently just above the mark of 26.000 Dollar. The digital currency has thus increased by around 5.5 percent in the past 24 hours. Measured over the past 7 days, the Bitcoin price is up to date 30 percent in plus.
Ethereum is also growing
The second-largest cryptocurrency was also able to grow – albeit not to the same extent. Ethereum price is up within the past day 3.2 percent up and currently stands at just over 1.700 Dollar. This is at the same time an increase 22 percentif you use the price from a week ago as a comparison.
Positive balance in 2023
So far this year, the two cryptocurrencies have had a positive balance. Bitcoin started the year at $16,540. Thus, the Bitcoin course could in the first 3 months of the year 57 percent increase Ethereum started the new year at $1,196. Since then, the Ethereum course has been up 42 percent gone up.
