Bitcoin surpasses $26,000 mark

Cryptocurrencies can apparently benefit from the uncertainty on the stock markets.

while on the stock markets Some uncertainties currently prevail, Bitcoin apparently enjoys great popularity. The cryptocurrency price has skyrocketed again in the past few hours. Bitcoin is currently just above the mark of 26.000 Dollar. The digital currency has thus increased by around 5.5 percent in the past 24 hours. Measured over the past 7 days, the Bitcoin price is up to date 30 percent in plus.

Bitcoin price over the past 7 days © Coinmarketcap

Ethereum is also growing The second-largest cryptocurrency was also able to grow – albeit not to the same extent. Ethereum price is up within the past day 3.2 percent up and currently stands at just over 1.700 Dollar. This is at the same time an increase 22 percentif you use the price from a week ago as a comparison.

Ethereum price over the past 7 days © Coinmarketcap