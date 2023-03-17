Olivier Dussopt on the pension reform: "It's not a failure"

Olivier Dussopt on the pension reform: “It’s not a failure”

Paris: the blocking operation on the ring road is over, the demonstrators evacuated
2:14

"This 49.3, it will especially strengthen opponents of all stripes": Matthieu Croissandeau's political editorial
3:02

EDITO - Pensions: "49.3 is yet another bad choice in a reform that will go down in history as a political fiasco"
2:38

How was the use of 49.3 decided at the highest level in the state during the day on Thursday?
1:34

Pensions: after using 49.3, will Elisabeth Borne leave?
1:30

After the use of article 49.3 by Elisabeth Borne, incidents broke out in Paris, Rennes or Nantes
1:15

Thomas Reynaud (iliad): iliad, in strong growth, wants to become "one of the three major European telecom operators" - 17/03
5:40

Paul Hatte and Léa Vasa invited from Ile-de-France Politics, review the program
25:06

Olga Givernet (Renaissance): "I do not understand the right of the National Assembly which has completely slipped away"
1:33

Sebastien Chenu (RN): "Our candidates are ready, our material is ready" in the event of the dissolution of the National Assembly
0:56

Retreats: Fabien Roussel (PCF) wishes to organize "barbecues and dates" to collect the necessary signatures for the shared initiative referendum
1:51

Raquel Garrido (LFI) on the meeting at the Assembly: "Singing the Marseillaise is not making a mess"
1:27

Use of 49.3: Fabien Roussel denounces a "President of the Republic authoritarian to the end, contemptuous and harsh"
1:21

