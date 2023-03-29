Black cat wanted, 1 year old

Hello everyone! We miss our Leopold, slim, 1 year old, chipped and registered, and rather shy of strangers, but if you call him by his name, he should come meowing.

I ask you to keep your eyes open for our Leopold. He has been addicted for 6 days and will be greatly missed.

HE WAS SIGHTED YESTERDAY IN THE AREA AT THE BAHNHOFSSPIELPLTZ IN BREGENZ AND APPARENTLY WALKED TOWARDS PIER 69.

He’s scared of men, so please don’t try to catch him, call him right away.

But it could also be in the direction of the Mehrerauer area, but also the casino area in Bregenz.

It may be that he is hiding somewhere because he is more afraid of strangers. Usually he loves cuddles.

Unfortunately, we don’t quite know how he would behave outside.

HE DON’T KNOW HOW TO BE OUTSIDE!!

I thank you in advance for your help and hope that he will come home again.

ALWAYS AVAILABLE EVEN AT NIGHT!!

LOVE, Elke