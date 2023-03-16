BlackBerry movie trailer released

The film shows the spectacular rise and fall of the once popular mobile phone.

The BlackBerry Long considered a groundbreaking mobile phone, it was a pioneer of its kind. Since the end of August 2020 BlackBerry smartphones have not been sold since January 4, 2022 the operating system works BlackBerry OS no longer.

His story and that of the Canadian software company Research in Motion is now told in the new movie “BlackBerry”. It is based on the 2015 book Losing the Signal: The Unhold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry.