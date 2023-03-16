Blackout in CDMX: CFE explains why the power went out

One was already preparing to watch a series when the power went out. On the afternoon/evening of this March 15, several city halls in Mexico City were left without power.

But what happened? Users have shared photos and videos that show what CDMX looks like in the dark. This video shows how the houses and buildings near the Circuit are without electricity.

Photo: @CiroDi



A blackout in CDMX left us without light

Although at the moment there is no official report on the municipalities that lost power, user reports on social networks speak of Álvaro Obregón, Cuauhtémoc, Iztacalco, Venustiano Carranza, Cuajimalpa and even Tlalpan.

But why did the light go out? Through its Twitter account, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has already explained what happened.

They affirm that everything happened due to the meteorological conditions that caused the exit of operation of two transmission lines. This affected the Jamaica, Vertiz, Merced, Pensador, Indianilla and Oceanía electrical substations.

Photo: CFE

Until 8 at night, an 81% progress in the restoration of the service is reported, however, complaints on social networks continue to be published.

He CDMX subway reported that due to the chaos of the blackout the progress of the trains would be slow on some lines of the network.

Photo: CDMX Metro

The Secretariat of Civil Protection of Mexico City activated the yellow alert by heavy rains for the municipalities of Milpa Alta, Tlalpan and Xochimilco between 8 and 2 in the morning of March 16.

This afternoon there were rains with intervals of showers and electrical activity.

