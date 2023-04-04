Blue Beetle gets its first official trailer

DC fans have something to look forward to in August, because that’s when Blue Beetle finally hits theaters, and we’ve now got the first trailer. The film, which is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, promises to be a breath of fresh air in the superhero genre and is said to be faithful to the original with a lot of heart in the production.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Blue Beetle first appeared in comic books back in 1939 and has been a fan favorite ever since. The film follows the story of Jaime Reyes, played by Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), when he discovers an alien scarab that gives him superpowers and transforms him into Blue Beetle. In the film we also find Zolee Griggs and Jayme Lawson who play important supporting roles.

Blue Beetle has been awaited by fans for several years, and August 18 is the day of the premiere. The trailer gives us an exciting glimpse of what’s to come, and it’s clear that the team behind the reel have put a lot of care into bringing the character to life. Take a look below and you’ll see.