BMW and Iberia break with Itziar Ituo for leading a demonstration of ETA prisoners

The actress Itziar Ituoknown especially for her roles in the fictions La casa de papel and Berlin, among several others, He has lost two advertising campaigns for being part of the leader of a demonstration linked to ETA. The two brands that have ceased their commitments to Ituo have been a BMW dealership and the Iberia airline.

The first firm to confirm that it was stopping working with Ituo was the automobile firm BMW Lurauto, the brand’s dealer in Vizcaya, Guipzcoa and Navarra. In a statement published on their Twitter account and signed on January 15, they addressed their readers to break their agreement with Lisbon.

We are writing to you regarding a decision that affects our collaboration with actress Itziar Ituo. At BMW Lurauto we are not linked with any political ideology, which is why we regret that our image has been linked to any type of act with ideological content, since we reaffirm our commitment to diversity, inclusion and respect for 100% of society.

The same address of the dealer, who has thanked understanding of our beloved community and customers in this matter and has promised to strive to maintain standards of excellencethe Spanish airline Iberia has also undertaken it, although in their case they have not issued any official statement on the matter.

According to El Confidencial Digital and Diario Vasco, Iberia has deleted promotional images in which the actress appeared from their respective social networks. The clearest example is a short video in which he recommended five Spanish series coinciding with the recent premiere in Berlin.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos and, why no, also a little humor from time to time.