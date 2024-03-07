Adam Sandler tops Forbes list of highest-paid actors

The comedian and producer has had an important contract with Netflix since 2014. In that year, the streaming He paid $250 million for four Sandler films. There’s no such thing as too much Sandler, Netflix co-head Ted Sarandos said when the deal resumed in 2020.

To date, the comedian and producer has starred in eight films for the platform with his production company Happy Madison. In addition, most of Sandler’s films are in the Netflix catalog.

The popularity has earned the service and the actor a significant increase in views. According to Netflix data, in the first six months of 2023, a total of 500 million hours were consumed by subscribers in Adam Sandlrer films.

For her part, Margot Robbie, who broke the box office with the production of Barbie that she led alongside Greta Gerwing, positioned herself as the highest-paid woman in the industry last year.

“Margot Robbie receiving checks from Barbie the rest of his life, but Adam Sandler was the Hollywood star who earned the most last year,” reads the magazine article that reveals the list of the celebrities who made the most profits in 2023.

Forbes List

Adam Sandler

The actor earned 73 million dollars (97 million gross) in 2023. The figure is closely linked to the release of his film Murder Mystery 2, which stars alongside Jennifer Aniston and was released on Netflix.

Forbes notes that in the three months following the film’s release, the comedy accumulated 173 million hours watched worldwide.

Likewise, the actor had more than 40 tour dates to present his stand-up and three Netflix movie projects.

Margot Robbie

Although her passage in the industry has been strong, the Barbie phenomenon catapulted her in 2023. The actress and producer generated 59 million dollars, and about 78 million in gross.

The film became the box office hit of the year, grossing $1.45 billion at the global box office. “As producer and star of the film, Robbie took approximately 12.5% ​​of the profits, which Forbes estimated at more than $60 million,” Forbes alleges.

In addition to the film about the popular Mattel doll, LuckyChap, Margot’s production company, also produced Saltburn directed by Oscar winner Emerald Fennell.

Tom Cruise

The actor earned $45 million and $53 million gross.

He is reportedly the first performer to achieve the “first dollar gross” deal, which means he gets a percentage of the box office; in addition to having other types of income from the first day of the film’s release.

“In 2023, I got paid for the last movie Mission: Impossible and continued to receive benefits streaming and on demand by Top Gun: Maverick”explains the publicacin.

In early 2024, Cruise and Warner Bros. agreed to continue producing films together.

Ryan Gosling

Although he had won the hearts of many people, after playing Ken without prejudice and showing that men can also be vulnerable, Ryan Gosling established himself as one of the most popular figures in Hollywood.

The interpreter of I’m Just Ken, piece that has more than 100 million views on Spotify, generated 43 million dollars, and about 50 million in gross.

His participation in Barbie earned him one of the best salaries of his career.

Matt Damon

2023 was an important year for Matt Damon. Not only did he participate in Oppenheimer, a Christopher Nolan film that has swept the awards season; also for the founding of their Artists Equity studio, together with Ben Affleck, with which they promise to recognize the work of all the members who participate in the films they make.

Damon made a profit of 43 million dollars (50 million gross).

His first project, Air, starring Damon and directed by Affleck, was sold to Amazon before production began for about $130 million. That figure far exceeded the film’s budget, ensuring there would be plenty of money to go around, says Forbes..

Jennifer Aniston

The years go by, but if Aniston has shown anything after her glorious days in comedy Friends, is that he knows how to stay in vogue within the industry.

The actress made a profit of 42 million dollars, and about 56 million in gross.

Although part of the important figure is due to the royalties he still charges for the reproduction of the comedy in which he starred alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer; It also highlights that Aniston earns up to two million dollars for starring in and producing each episode of the AppleTV+ series. The Morning Show.

Likewise, Jen stars alongside Adam Sandler Murder Mystery 2.

Jennifer Aniston also received earnings from participating in advertising for Uber Eats, Volve Fitness, Vital Proteins and her hair line, LolaVie.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Despite not appearing in the Oscar nominations for his role in The Moon KillersDiCaprio made significant profits with Martin Scorsese’s film: 41 million dollars (48 million dollars)

“(His role) includes a considerable salary, as well as the purchase of his participation in the profits of movie theaters and AppleTV +,” notes Forbes.

Jason Statham

The Fast and Furious franchise has been positive for everyone who has participated. And it was Jason Statham who saw in his bank account the fruits of his efforts in this saga: 41 million dollars (48 million gross) thanks to Rpido X, Meg 2: The trenchera y Expend4bles.

Likewise, he starred Operation Fortune: the great deception y The beekeeperreleased this 2024.

Ben Affleck

Life also smiles again on Ben Affleck after a gray chapter in his life that impacted his profession.

With $38 million (45 million gross), Affleck is the ninth highest-earning actor last year. In part, as mentioned above, by the founding of the Artists Equity studio, of which he is executive director.

Affleck also directed and co-starred in the film Airan Amazon Prime film that grossed $90 million at the box office prior to its release on the platform.

Denzel Washington

With his participation in the third installment of Equalizer, Denzel Washington earned $24 million (28 million gross).

Forbes also clarifies that the catalog of films in which the actor has starred produces a constant financial flow.